Severe lung infections, kidney injury common in Covid deaths: study

Acute kidney injury, secondary respiratory infections and pulmonary macrothrombi (visible blood clots in pulmonary arteries) are common among patients infected with SarS-Cov-2 for more than a week, revealed autopsies of Covid-19 deceased conducted by PDU Government Medical College in Rajkot.

The findings of the autopsies conducted on 33 bodies validate previous clinical discoveries and have been published in Indian Journal of Medical Research on April 8.

The study—the first of its kind in Gujarat and led by Dr Hetal Kyada of the Rajkot-based medical college—noted that lungs bore most of the burden of Covid-19 in among the 33 subjects studied. This is in line with observations from previous autopsy studies of Covid deceased, globally and in India.

Additionally, the Rajkot study made a prominent finding of diffuse alveolar damage (DAD)—a histological feature of acute respiratory distress syndrome used to describe specific changes that occur to the structure of the lungs during injury or disease.

The study included 28 males and five females with a median age of 61 years and an average hospitalisation rate of seven days. The patients had died between September 7, 2020 and December 23, 2020 with the average interval between death and autopsy being three hours.

All 33 patients required oxygen administration at some point during their hospitalisation with 30 of them requiring oxygen administration at the time of admission. Ultimately, 28 of them had to be shifted to invasive modes of ventilation with a median duration for mechanical ventilation being three days as their condition deteriorated gradually.

Similar to previous studies, microscopic and macroscopic evidence of secondary respiratory infections in the form of bronchopneumonia and lung abscesses were observed as a result of hospital-acquired infection. “Such nosocomial infections (contracted while in the hospital for another reason) among Covid-19 patients could be caused by prolonged hospitalisation, prolonged mechanical ventilation, central venous catheter usage, immunosuppressive medications such as steroids and tocilizumab, as well as potential lapses in routine infection-prevention measures due to overburdened hospitals during the pandemic,” noted the published study.