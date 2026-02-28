Several shops destroyed in fire at Surat textile market, no casualties

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A MASSIVE fire broke out on the top floor of the Millennium-1 Textile Market on Ring Road in Surat on Saturday, police said. At least five shops were gutted, leaving textile traders staring at large-scale losses.
The Surat fire department issued a “brigade call” and dispatched around 17 vehicles from more than 10 fire stations in Surat after the fire broke out on the top (fourth) floor, possibly due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system.
A team of Salabatpura police also reached the spot and along with the fire brigade, carried out a rescue operation to safely evacuate people on the affected floor. Fire department teams began efforts to extinguish the flames. Vehicular movement in the area was also controlled.
Millennium 1 Textile market president Suresh Modi said, “The incident took place in Surya Kiran fabrics shop on the fourth floor, around 10:30 am. The fourth floor is of four blocks and each block consists of six shops, which caught fire. There was no casualty, as the shop owner and others escaped from the spot when the fire began. The estimated loss may run into crores of rupees, as at least five shops were gutted. There are around 3,300 shops in Millennium -1 textile market.”
Surat Limbayat Zone Divisional Fire Officer Modh Krishna said, “Due to the presence of a large quantity of synthetic and silk goods, the fire expanded. There was a lot of smoke emitted from the shops and we faced difficulty in controlling the fire. After three hours, we brought the blaze under control, and it took another two hours to cool the fire-affected area. Over 55 of our personnel were involved in the fight extinguishing operation. For safety, we have evacuated other neighbouring buildings.”
