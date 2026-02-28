Several shops destroyed in fire at Surat textile market, no casualties

A team of Salabatpura police also reached the spot and along with the fire brigade, carried out a rescue operation to safely evacuate people on the affected floor. (Express Photo)

A MASSIVE fire broke out on the top floor of the Millennium-1 Textile Market on Ring Road in Surat on Saturday, police said. At least five shops were gutted, leaving textile traders staring at large-scale losses.

The Surat fire department issued a “brigade call” and dispatched around 17 vehicles from more than 10 fire stations in Surat after the fire broke out on the top (fourth) floor, possibly due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system.

A team of Salabatpura police also reached the spot and along with the fire brigade, carried out a rescue operation to safely evacuate people on the affected floor. Fire department teams began efforts to extinguish the flames. Vehicular movement in the area was also controlled.