Several injured as AMTS bus rams into 3 vehicles, driver booked

Further investigation is underway, police said.

google-preferred-btn
gujarat policeSeveral injuries were reported due to the collision and the bus driver was booked for rash driving by the Traffic Police. (File Photo)

A BUS of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) rammed into at least three vehicles, including a van, on Friday, triggering panic in the city’s Gota area.

Several injuries were reported due to the collision and the bus driver was booked for rash driving by the Traffic Police.

On the basis of a complaint by Mahesh Ganesh Chhipa, whose autorickshaw overturned due to the impact of the collision, the ‘A’ Division traffic police booked the driver, Ramesh Mavji Makwana, under sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police statement, the complainant was near a shop on Gota road around 12:30 pm on Friday when the bus driven by the accused in a “rash and negligent manner”, crashed into a van, a goods carriage and the complainant’s autorickshaw.

The complainant suffered a head injury and there was damage caused to all three vehicles. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
Advertisement