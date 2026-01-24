Several injured as AMTS bus rams into 3 vehicles, driver booked

Several injuries were reported due to the collision and the bus driver was booked for rash driving by the Traffic Police. (File Photo)

A BUS of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) rammed into at least three vehicles, including a van, on Friday, triggering panic in the city’s Gota area.

Several injuries were reported due to the collision and the bus driver was booked for rash driving by the Traffic Police.

On the basis of a complaint by Mahesh Ganesh Chhipa, whose autorickshaw overturned due to the impact of the collision, the ‘A’ Division traffic police booked the driver, Ramesh Mavji Makwana, under sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police statement, the complainant was near a shop on Gota road around 12:30 pm on Friday when the bus driven by the accused in a “rash and negligent manner”, crashed into a van, a goods carriage and the complainant’s autorickshaw.