Several Gujarat district on alert for flash floods

Several Gujarat districts have been alerted against “moderate flash flood risk” till Wednesday 11.30 am. This alert was issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hydromet Division’s Flash Flood Guidance Cell.

The districts on alert include Rajkot, Surendranagar, Botad, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, Navsari, Surat, Tapi and Valsad. Surface runoff and inundation might occur at places with fully saturated soil and low-lying due to the rainfall expected in the next 24 hours, the bulletin issued on Tuesday said.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s Ahmedabad unit has issued an orange alert for Dang, Navsari and Valsad for July 8. Dahod, Narmada, Surat, Tapi and Chhota Udepur, Amreli and Bhavnagar were put on yellow alert for heavy rain.

Other districts are expected to receive moderate thunderstorms and moderate rain along with lightning and surface winds blowing at speeds up to 40- 50 kmph on Wednesday.

With the government on alert, the minister-in-charge for Amreli and Rajkot districts, Jitu Vaghani, virtually reviewed the preparations in Amreli, Rajkot and Bhavnagar with district officials there, on Tuesday.

He directed the district administrations to continuously monitor dam safety and overflowing rivers. Also, officials of PGVCL, water supply and irrigation, and roads and buildings have been directed to remain on standby to quickly restore essential services in case of heavy rain-related disruptions, such as power outages, water supply interruptions, or road blockages.

The district administrations were directed to carry out another round of inspections of dilapidated buildings and hoardings, and remove any remaining unsafe structures immediately.

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Amreli

Amreli district has received an average of 12 inches of rain this monsoon so far, accounting for over 42 per cent of its seasonal average. More than two inches of rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations there. So far this monsoon, 76 people were rescued, and 641 others were relocated.

Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar district has received 8 inches of monsoon rain so far, accounting for over 30 per cent of its seasonal average. More than 3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours alone. One NDRF team has been deployed there. At Otha village in Mahuva taluka, eight people from Ahmedabad were rescued after their car was swept away by the strong currents of the Malan river.

A total of 982 shelters have been designated to accommodate people evacuated during heavy rainfall.

Rajkot

Rajkot district has received an average of over 5 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon, accounting for more than 18 per cent of its seasonal average. Less than 1 inch of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

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One NDRF and one SDRF team have been deployed for emergency response.

Ahmedabad

A garbage collection dumper slipped into a caved-in road portion near Vaishali Township in Ahmedabad city on Tuesday. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

AMC officials said a crack in the underground line could have led to the cave-in, the exact reason for which would be determined only after a detailed technical inspection.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city recorded an average of 17.87 mm rainfall on Tuesday, with areas like Makhtampura (28.5 mm), Kotarpur (23.5 mm), Sardarnagar (22.5 mm), Naroda (21.5 mm) and Chandkheda receiving 21 mm rainfall till 6 pm.