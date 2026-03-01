Several flights to and from West Asia cancelled, Ramzan Umra pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in Jeddah

Several flights between Gujarat and West Asia were cancelled following airspace closures, disrupting services from Ahmedabad and Surat and leaving Ramzan Umrah pilgrims stranded in Jeddah. (Representative image)

Several flights from Ahmedabad and Surat to the Middle East were cancelled on Saturday after the US-Israel attack on Iran, leaving passengers stranded at the airports and many others to cancel their travel plans.

Air India Express and Indigo daily flights between Surat and Dubai were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, at least five flights (two arrivals and three departures) from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to countries in the Middle East also stood cancelled on Saturday.

The arriving flights that were cancelled included Etihad Airways EY 240 from Abu Dhabi (UAE) and a Spice Jet SG 016 from Dubai (UAE). The three cancelled flights from Ahmedabad were: IndiGo flight 6E 1431 to Abu Dhabi (UAE), IndiGo flight 6E 1243 to Kuwait City (Kuwait), and Etihad Airways EY 241 to Abu Dhabi (UAE).