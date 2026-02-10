Several break-in & theft cases cracked, 2 held: Vadodara Police

Police said the two accused, nabbed in the recent case of Rs 18 lakh burglary at the house of a businessman, were also involved in multiple thefts across the city since 2023-24.

By: Express News Service
3 min readVadodaraFeb 10, 2026 09:10 AM IST
Several break-in & theft cases cracked, 2 held: Vadodara PoliceThe DCB also seized valuables worth Rs 74 lakh from multiple thefts, officers said on Monday.
Make us preferred source on Google

THE VADODARA Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Monday nabbed two men – both hailing from Rajasthan – in the alleged case of break-ins and thefts committed in the city, including that of Rs 18 lakh from the locked residence of a businessman where the two accused had entered “dressed in formal attire”. The DCB also seized valuables worth Rs 74 lakh from multiple thefts, officers said on Monday.

Police said the two accused, nabbed in the recent case of Rs 18 lakh burglary at the house of a businessman, were also involved in multiple thefts across the city since 2023-24. Police said that the two men were arrested on a tip-off that they were arriving in the city en route Ahmedabad, where they allegedly planned to sell “stolen jewellery”.

The two men were arrested in connection with the recent case of January 14, when the accused allegedly committed a theft of Rs 18 lakh, including Rs 4 lakh in cash, from the residence of a businessman in the city. The accused allegedly stayed at a guest house attached to a local temple, in order to execute the crime. However, with the arrest of the accused, a total of four undetected cases of break-ins have now been detected.

Police said the main accused, Prahlad alias Pradeep Dadich (38) has been arrested in a total of 14 cases of burglary so far in Vadodara, Anand and Jodhpur. According to the police, Dadich also “melted the stolen gold and turned it into pure gold bars”, mortgaging the gold in Mumbai while his co-accused Suresh alias Rajveer Sen (36) has been arrested in three cases of burglary in Rajasthan, previously.

Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Himanshu Kumar Verma, said that the accused first conducted recce of the locations and then carried out the thefts. “The accused would arrive in Vadodara and stay in the outskirts. They would then conduct a recce and execute the theft at night… They targeted locked homes and used tools to break open the doors to gain entry; mainly fled with cash and gold. We are investigating the possibility of the involvement of another accused in the case.”

Of the total seizures, the police recovered gold worth Rs 71.46 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.33 lakh along with cash of Rs 1.3 lakh from the two accused.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
On flagship skill scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
On flagship skill PMKVY scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people,' reveals childhood friend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement