Several break-in & theft cases cracked, 2 held: Vadodara Police

THE VADODARA Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Monday nabbed two men – both hailing from Rajasthan – in the alleged case of break-ins and thefts committed in the city, including that of Rs 18 lakh from the locked residence of a businessman where the two accused had entered “dressed in formal attire”. The DCB also seized valuables worth Rs 74 lakh from multiple thefts, officers said on Monday.

Police said the two accused, nabbed in the recent case of Rs 18 lakh burglary at the house of a businessman, were also involved in multiple thefts across the city since 2023-24. Police said that the two men were arrested on a tip-off that they were arriving in the city en route Ahmedabad, where they allegedly planned to sell “stolen jewellery”.