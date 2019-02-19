Seventeen-member panel: Five years after SC ruling, Gujarat forms transgender board

The state government has formed the first Transgender Welfare Board that came into effect from February 15. The Board will be chaired by Minister of Social Justice and Welfare Ishwar Parmar. Apart from him, 16 other members have been appointed including “two transgender women representatives, two transgender male representatives, two third gender community representatives and two representatives of the NGOs who have experience in this field,” according to a press release issued on Monday.

The Board will be responsible for coordinating inter-departmental divisions to ensure that benefits of various central government schemes for the transgender community reach them. The Board, scheduled to meet once in six months, will also emphasise on issues of education, employment and housing, so as to ensure social security and justice for the third gender community.

Five years ago, the Supreme Court while ruling on a petition by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and others had directed all states to form a ‘Transgender Welfare Board’. The judgment also ruled that ‘third gender’ be included in the other backward classes’ (OBCs) list, thereby allowing them to avail education and employment reservation in accordance to this status.