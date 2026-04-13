Seven held for weighbridge fraud in Ahmedabad; gang operated in four states

By installing illegal microchips in electronic weighing machines, an interstate gang manipulated scrap weight to siphon off profits of up to ₹1.5 lakh per truckload. (Source: File Photo)

Police here said Monday that it had arrested seven suspected members of an interstate gang that committed weighbridge fraud during the purchase of scrap from private firms and others.

Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) caught the seven individuals when they regrouped at Vatva GIDC in the city. Earlier, the police had received intelligence regarding a gang actively operating across multiple states and committing fraud in scrap purchases.

A statement on Monday said, “During the investigation, it was found that the accused illegally installed a microchip in the electronic weighing machines used at weighbridges. This tampered with the weight display system of the machines. Also, they used a remote control to manipulate the system, intentionally displaying the actual weight of the scrap-loaded vehicles as less than the real weight, thereby generating fake weight receipts.”