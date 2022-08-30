scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Seven drown in Banas river in six days, advisory for tourists to avoid water bodies in Gujarat

The victims, all locals of Deesa taluka, had gone to the river to swim, days after water was released from the Dantiwada dam in the Banas river in the wake of ongoing monsoon period.

NDRF teams conducting rescue operations after seven drown in Banas river

After seven people drowned in the Banas river in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha in the past six days, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local administration and police have been put on high alert amid the ongoing monsoon season even as lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the district for upcoming Bhadarvi Poonam fair on September 5.

According to the local administration of Banaskantha, as many as seven bodies were recovered by NDRF teams in the past six days from Banas river, flowing adjacent to villages in Deesa taluka of the northern district of Gujarat. The victims, all locals of Deesa taluka, had gone to the river to swim, days after water was released from the Dantiwada dam in the Banas river in the wake of ongoing monsoon period.

The local administration issued warnings for residents of Vadgam taluka on August 29 after 300 cusecs of water was released from Mukteshwar Dam to Saraswati river in the district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay Kumar Chauhan, District Project Officer (Disaster Management) of Banaskantha said, “In the past six days, NDRF team has recovered three bodies from Juna Deesa, two bodies from Chhatrala, one body from Malgadh and one from Vadaval. Through the use of public address system, panchayat meetings and advisories in local news channels and newspapers, we have been warning villagers to not swim or wash clothes in Banas river during the monsoon period as water levels may rise unexpectedly. Many victims of the tragedy lived in villages located on the banks of Banas river. We have an NDRF team stationed in Banaskantha for any emergency response and they have been working for the past two weeks.”

Similarly, the local administration issued warnings for residents of Vadgam taluka on August 29 after 300 cusecs of water was released from Mukteshwar Dam to Saraswati river in the district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
Explained | What caused Pakistan’s monster monsoon?

From September 5 to September 10, Bhadarvi Poonam fair is going to be held at Ambaji temple in Banaskantha where several lakh devotees are expected to arrive at the temple on foot. The devotees usually walk through the hilly areas of Banaskantha to reach Ambaji temple. According to police, over 7000 police personnel will be deployed along with teams of NDRF, SDRF, health, fire, and local administration for the fair. Police will also be monitoring the religious procession using drone cameras and CCTV cameras.

In the wake of the recent tragedy in Banas river, the local police are now discouraging devotees from bathing, swimming or washing clothes in check dams, waterfalls, and other water bodies in the forest region of Banaskantha.

“Devotees traveling towards Ambaji temple from September 5 are advised to not stop at water bodies, especially check dams and waterfalls to bathe or wash hands/feet and clothes. Teams of Gram Raksha Dal (GRD) will also be deployed at crucial water body points to deter people from entering them for their own safety,” read a statement from the office of Akshay Raj Makwana, superintendent of police, Banaskantha.

Advertisement

Ahead of the festival, the local administration has also been put on high alert to deter people from entering water bodies.

More from Ahmedabad

‘The local administration has been asked to install billboards to discourage tourists from entering the water bodies. We will also get the support of GRD police personnel in the operation. There are designated selfie points for tourists in Ambaji and other areas of Banaskantha but many people avoid warnings and wander further in water bodies,” added Chauhan.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:27:13 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: BESCOM asks Ganesh Chaturthi organisers to seek approval for temporary electricity connections

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement