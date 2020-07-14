Seven die in five accidents across Gujarat

In the second accident, a truck driver and the vehicle cleaner died after the truck rammed into a trailer near Dhanali Patiya village in Nandasan area on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Highway around 5 am on Monday. (Representational) In the second accident, a truck driver and the vehicle cleaner died after the truck rammed into a trailer near Dhanali Patiya village in Nandasan area on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Highway around 5 am on Monday. (Representational)

Seven persons died in five road accidents across the state in the past 24 hours.

In the first incident, 20-year-old Surani Mittal, a resident of Leela circle near Bhavnagar, died after her scooter was hit by a truck around 4 pm on Monday near VrajVatika society in Bhavnagar.

“The victim met with an accident today (Monday) evening when she had gone out of the house on her scooter to purchase something. She was rushed in an 108 ambulance to ST hospital but was declared brought dead by a team of doctors. We have filed a case of accidental death as of now,” said a police official at Nilambaug police station.

In the second accident, a truck driver and the vehicle cleaner died after the truck rammed into a trailer near Dhanali Patiya village in Nandasan area on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Highway around 5 am on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Joga Singh Jatt (40), the driver of the truck and a native of Taran Taran in Punjab, and Guru Preet Singh Jatt (38) also from Taran Taran in Punjab.

“The highway patrol team reached the spot and took the victims to a nearby primary health centre but they were declared brought dead,” said a police officer at Mehsana.

The third accident occurred in Bhiloda of Aravalli on Sunday evening around 4 pm when a motorcycle was hit by a truck near SR petrol pump in the town area. According to police, the truck driver ran away after the accident. The victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Modiya (25).

“We have booked an unknown accused under IPC 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence),” police said.

In the fourth incident, a state transport (ST) bus hit a pickup van from behind on the Ahmedabad Vadodara expressway near Nadiad of Kheda.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Solanki (32) and Mukesh Prajapati (22), both residents of Mehsana, who were driving the van.

“We have booked the unknown driver of the ST bus under IPC 304A and 279 as he absconded after the accident,” said a police officer at Mehmedavad police station in Kheda.

In the fifth accident, a primary school teacher, identified as Uma Parmar (55), in Tharad died when he was hit by a speeding truck on the Narmada Canal Bridge in Tharad of Banaskantha. Parmar was riding pillion on a bike with his son Mukesh when the accident occurred around 11:30 am on Sunday. Police have booked an unknown person under IPC 279 and 304a in the case.

