Seven dead, one missing as rain continues to batter Gujarat

A residential area on the banks of the Narmada river in Chandod, Vadodara, is water-logged. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

As incessant rain continues to batter Gujarat, seven people were killed and one person was missing after he was swept away in floodwaters on Monday.

As many as 4,288 persons from 13 districts were evacuated and 156 persons from six districts were rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration, the state department reported.

Thirteen NDRF and two SDRF teams have been deployed while another 11 teams are on stand-by in the state.

As per the details with the relief department, the deaths were reported from Kheda (one), Kutch (one death each from Bhuj and Mundra taluka), Botad (one from Barwala taluka) and Gir Somnath (three from Una taluka). One person from Gadhada taluka in Botad district got swept away in the check dam.

Those evacuated were from Bharuch (2,543), Botad (538), Rajkot (428), Narmada (183), Jamnagar (139), Morbi (71), Bhavnagar (170), Sabarkantha (39), Gir Somnath (87), Amreli (19), Patan (16), Devbhumi Dwarka (25) and Surat (30).

A total of 156 persons rescued were from Bharuch (55), Junagadh (44), Rajkot (40), Jamnagar (13) and two each from Morni and Vadodara.

Chief Secretary Anil Mukim chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar as 151 dams remain on high alert, 12 on alert and another 12 dams on warning along with 62 rivers and 78 lakes overflowing in the state.

Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel stated that a constant monitoring of the dam status is being undertaken. Since August 13, over 19,500 persons have been evacuated and shifted to safer places. Of these evacuated,1,286 persons are still at the shelter homes, the relief commissioner said.

The Southwest monsoon was vigorous across the state majorly affecting Saurashtra, Kutch, Central and North Gujarat. Sanand in Ahmedabad recorded the highest rainfall of 66 mm, followed by Deesa and Bhabhar in Banaskantha with 63 mm, Ahmedabad city 57 mm and Lakhpat in Kutch 55 mm on Monday, till 6 pm.

On Monday, electricity supply in 30 villages across the state was affected due to heavy rainfall. Also, road and public transport was badly affected as 48 routes of state transport buses with 101 trips had to be suspended. A total of 297 roads including 33 state highways, 232 panchayat roads, one national highway and 31 other roads were closed too.

In Ahmedabad city, an average of 57 mm rainfall was recorded even as South West zone recorded 106 mm rainfall till Monday evening. Areas like Sarkhej (93 mm), Paldi (60 mm) Chakudiya (62 mm) recorded the highest rainfall in the city.

There were 10 incidents of tree falling and 24 water logging incidents reported from the city. In Prahladnagar, a tree fell on the boundary wall of Kameshwar Vidyamandir School blocking the road. However, no casualty was reported.

There might be a respite from the continuous rains this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of rainfall activity to reduce in the coming days.

“Light to moderate rain, thundershowers very likely at a few places in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Narmada and in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Kutch,” the IMDs forecast for Tuesday states.

The state has received 120 per cent of its average rainfall so far where Kutch has crossed 250 per cent mark. Out of 251 total talukas, 48 have recorded over 1000 mm rainfall, 133 between 501 -1000 mm, 24 talukas 251- 500 mm and not a single taluka with less than 250 mm rainfall.

