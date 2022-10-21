Seven AAP members try to visit ‘school of excellence’, detained

Seven members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained by police from Adalaj in Gandhinagar district Friday morning, when they went to Trimandir where a makeshift classroom for the Mission Schools of Excellence project, was set up for the dedication event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19.

According to AAP sources, the members had gone to visit the “School of Excellence” near Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Adalaj to how how “the Prime Minister had fooled the people by being photographed in a makeshift structure shown as a classroom of an actual school”.

SR Muchhad police inspector at Adalaj police station said, “We detained seven of them from the temple premises. They were released after two hours.”