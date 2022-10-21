scorecardresearch
Seven AAP members try to visit ‘school of excellence’, detained

According to AAP sources, the members had gone to visit the “School of Excellence” near Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Adalaj to how how “the Prime Minister had fooled the people by being photographed in a makeshift structure shown as a classroom of an actual school”.

SR Muchhad police inspector at Adalaj police station said, "We detained seven of them from the temple premises. They were released after two hours."

Seven members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained by police from Adalaj in Gandhinagar district Friday morning, when they went to Trimandir where a makeshift classroom for  the Mission Schools of Excellence project, was set up for the dedication event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19.

SR Muchhad police inspector at Adalaj police station said, “We detained seven of them from the temple premises. They were released after two hours.”

