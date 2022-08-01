scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat HC for bail

The activist was booked a day after the Supreme Court upheld a clean chit given to PM Modi in a Gujarat riots case and observed that 'all those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock'.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 1, 2022 4:32:00 pm
Activist Teesta Setalvad outside Gheekanta metropolitan court on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After an Ahmedabad sessions court on July 30 refused to grant bail to Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, who is facing charges of conspiracy and fabrication of evidence, moved the Gujarat High Court on Monday with a bail plea.

Setalvad, retired IPS officer R B Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt were named as accused in an FIR lodged at the Detection of Crime Branch police station in Ahmedabad on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Upholding the court-appointed special investigation team’s clean chit to then chief minister Narendra Modi, the apex court had observed that “all those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law”.

Setalvad and Sreekumar, both in judicial custody, first moved the Ahmedabad sessions court for bail in July. On July 30, the court rejected their pleas observing that granting bail to them would “encourage” the wrongdoers.
The court further observed that Setalvad’s past conduct showed “she is having [the] nature to derail the investigation in [the] present case if she is enlarged on bail”. It also recorded that Setalvad and Sreekumar, “in [a] conspiracy with others with a view to defame the then CM (Modi) and others, made accusations against [the] government that post-Godhra riots were sponsored by the government”. They had thus “defamed the state not only in [the] country but in [the] world”, the sessions court had added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
More from Ahmedabad

Sreekumar is yet to move the high court with a bail plea.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 04:19:46 pm

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

5

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

GST collections rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July

GST collections rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement