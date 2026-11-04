Sentenced to life term, murder convict ‘ends life’ at Surat jail

A MURDER accused – who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by a court – allegedly died by suicide at Surat Central Jail on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Shambhulal Ada (37) hanged himself with a cloth tied to a ventilation grill in a common toilet facility inside the jail. This is the second such instance at the Surat prison in less than 10 days, as another murder accused had allegedly hanged himself on October 26.

Ada had been convicted by an Additional Sessions Judge of the Surat District Court on Monday and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court proceedings were carried out through video-conferencing.