Sentenced to life term, murder convict ‘ends life’ at Surat jail

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A MURDER accused – who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by a court – allegedly died by suicide at Surat Central Jail on Tuesday, police said.
Police said Shambhulal Ada (37) hanged himself with a cloth tied to a ventilation grill in a common toilet facility inside the jail. This is the second such instance at the Surat prison in less than 10 days, as another murder accused had allegedly hanged himself on October 26.
Ada had been convicted by an Additional Sessions Judge of the Surat District Court on Monday and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court proceedings were carried out through video-conferencing.
Assistant Public Prosecutor Dipesh Dave said, “Ada was convicted by the court on the basis of the evidence found against him and statements of witnesses.”
According to sources, Ada, who had been in jail since 2024, appeared to be distressed and did not talk to other inmates in his barrack after the court verdict. Ada had been convicted in connection with the murder of his live-in partner in February 2024. He was arrested and jailed after the woman’s daughter registered a police complaint against him.
Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, Ada went towards the common toilet rooms and did not return for a long time. Jail staff knocked on the door from the outside, but got no response. They then broke open the door and found Ada hanging. He was taken to the jail clinic, where a doctor declared him dead.
Deputy Superintendent of Surat Central Jail, Dhaval Bhatt, informed the local police. Bhatt said, “We have informed Ada’s family members.” Bhatt added, “We are regularly organising counselling of prisoners by psychiatric doctors. We also hold sessions by experts who give motivational and spiritual speeches. The prisoners have been made aware of their legal rights and legal teams also guide them in connection with their ongoing cases.”