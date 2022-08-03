Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP

In a jolt to the Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, former state home minister Naresh Raval and former Member of Parliament Raju Parmar submitted their resignations to the party high command Wednesday.

The veteran leaders are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a public function on August 17.

Raval, one of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates in Gujarat, was also former state industry minister and former leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly during the 2002 riots. He was with the Congress for 40 years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raval said, “Today morning, I sent my resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. There are many reasons for my discontent with the Congress… I will share my grievances with the media in the coming days. I will join the BJP on August 17.”

Former Rajya Sabha MP Raju Parmar, 72, refused to state the reason behind his resignation and said, “I will hold a press conference soon.”

Gujarat Congress leaders refused to speak on the resignations claiming that they were not aware of it yet.