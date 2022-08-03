Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP

August 3, 2022 11:00:08 pm
In a jolt to the Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, former state home minister Naresh Raval and former Member of Parliament Raju Parmar submitted their resignations to the party high command Wednesday.
The veteran leaders are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a public function on August 17.
Raval, one of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates in Gujarat, was also former state industry minister and former leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly during the 2002 riots. He was with the Congress for 40 years.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Raval said, “Today morning, I sent my resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. There are many reasons for my discontent with the Congress… I will share my grievances with the media in the coming days. I will join the BJP on August 17.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Former Rajya Sabha MP Raju Parmar, 72, refused to state the reason behind his resignation and said, “I will hold a press conference soon.”
Gujarat Congress leaders refused to speak on the resignations claiming that they were not aware of it yet.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more people over Umesh Kolhe murder in Amravati
Former India pacer RP Singh senior’s son Harry selected for England Under-19
Unbeaten: Tania, the leading light and firefighter of India A team, continues to dazzle
K’taka: Education department conducts review meeting on school infrastructure, adoption and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Pansare murder case: HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
The life and death of Daniel Auster, a son of literary Brooklyn
Delhi University approves new undergraduate admission process based on CUET scores
Andhra Pradesh govt observes birth anniversary of national flag designer Pingali Venkayya
Head of Kannada daily Udayavani T Mohandas Pai passes away at 89
Blow to Thackeray-led Sena Shinde strikes again, BMC delimitation decision reversed
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together