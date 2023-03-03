Senior GUJSAIL official used govt aircraft to ferry family, friends: Cong

Accusing a senior official of Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL) of using the government aircraft “100 times” to ferry family and friends, Congress leader in the state legislature, Amit Chavda, Thursday questioned the Bhupendra Patel government’s silence on the matter.

“It is strange that an official uses the government’s aircraft for his personal use and the government is not aware of it. The helicopter and aircraft bought with public money has been used more than 100 times by an official of GUJSAIL for personal needs. I have the data of where he went with his family and friends,” said Chavda brandishing a piece of paper and speaking on the last day of the discussion on Governor Acharya Devvrat’s address to the House.

Without naming the officer in question, Captain Ajay Chauhan, who was removed as the director of civil aviation on February 23, Chavda said, “He travelled outside Gujarat, too. Still no one knew. The helicopter or aircraft needs the Chief Minister’s permission to fly. What were the reasons this kind of activity went on for years spanning the terms of two chief ministers? What was the power of the official concerned that he could not be stopped?” Meanwhile, the BJP took objection to the comments in the Assembly.

Intervening in the middle of Chavda’s speech, MLA Jitu Vaghani requested that the information should not go on record. “The chief minister has ordered an inquiry and the official has been suspended and so please remove the portion where he says that no inquiry is happening,” he said.

However, Chavda countered saying, “Please do not try to save anyone. There should be an inquiry into what went on for nine years.” A couple of months prior to his exit as the civil aviation director, Chauhan was also removed as the CEO of GUJSAIL. However, the state government officials had then denied that Chauhan was facing an inquiry.

Earlier in his speech, Chavda attacked the state government for the paper leaks that happened during recruitment examinations. “It is sad that not a single word was uttered about the recruitment examination paper leaks (that are) happening repeatedly in Gujarat. This is Amrit Kal (according to the government), where the youths, after taking expensive education, pay fees for recruitment exams that get leaked. When the paper leaks, dreams are shattered,” he said.

Chavda claimed that accused such as Mayur Tadvi who was recently found to have illegally entered the Gujarat Police Training Academy at Karai in Gandhinagar for training, “paid their way” to get into the institute. “How did he get entry, despite not being present on the official rolls,” Chavda asked. The Speaker intervened and repeatedly asked Chavda to stick to the Governor’s address in his speech and not stray away from it.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mewani also attacked the government saying the Governor’s address talks of 3.5 crore residents of Gujarat being given five kilogram foodgrains each. “It is difficult to understand how Gujarat is a model state,” he quipped, adding that Gujarat was second among the states in case of the number of malnourished children.