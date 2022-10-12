Senior Congress leaders not ready for change: Tharoor in Gujarat

With no senior party leader by his side, Congress MP and a contender for party president’s post, Shashi Tharoor, visited poll-bound Gujarat Wednesday to seek support of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates for his election and hinted that senior leaders are “not ready for a change”.

Addressing the media after meeting the delegation, Tharoor stressed on the need to revive the Parliamentary Board and implement party’s constitution of CWC elections. “I have witnessed this in every state… big leaders naturally will not be ready for a change… they are happy in their current positions,” said Tharoor.

Adding that he wants to “raise voice of those who want a change”, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, “I am sitting with ordinary workers… among 60 who signed the nomination, 50 are ordinary workers… only 8-9 were senior leaders, including parliamentarians like Mohsina Kidwai… These changes are to strengthen party’s workers. I would not say that many leaders are with me but ordinary and young workers are and will be with me.”

On the changes he seeks within the party and senior leaders quitting the party, he said the party should understand their reasons and change accordingly.

“People leaving the Congress, especially in the past 1-2 years, have surprisingly joined the BJP against whom they were speaking for years… they said that they are not satisfied. So understanding their reason, we should change. If party changes and all leaders realise their aspirations within the party and fulfil those, like elections in the working committee (CWC), revival of parliamentary board…,” Tharoor said adding there has been no parliamentary board for 25 years.

People should get a chance within the party to share their opinions, he said adding, “When this happens, no one will have to quit the party… With this spirit I will move forward, if elected the president.”

When asked about lack of support from the party due to his denial to be used as a “remote control”, Tharoor replied that Rahul Gandhi has himself replied to that. “Rahul Gandhi replied that if you think we can remote control the senior leaders contesting this election, then you are disrespecting them. This is party’s internal elections but this have an effect on the country. No other party has this type of election in which party’s workers decide their leadership. This is an example for other parties,” Tharoor said.

Clarifying that it does not mean that “we want to stay away from the Gandhi family”, the Lok Sabha MP said, “They are a great asset for the party. Rahul Gandhi through Bharat Jodo Yatra is doing very good for the party… Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka are essential elements of the party’s strength but he himself has decided not to run the party.”

On his chances of being elected to the top post, he said that whoever wins (himself or Mallikarjun Kharge), it “will be a victory for the Congress”. “Nobody can take (Congress) for granted… a strong Congress is important for a strong India,” he added.

Declining to call G23 as an association where 23 Congress leaders, including Tharoor, wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational reforms, Tharoor said, “During the Covid pandemic when our senior leaders wanted to write this letter, nearly 100 expressed their support. But all could not reach Delhi… So only 23 signed… I have never seen all 23 together in one room. I am Congress and Parliament member but not G23 member,” he said adding he never dissociated himself from the content of the letter.

On embarrassing statements against the party by senior leaders, Tharoor said that it would stop once they are given respect and position.

Speaking against the existing system of appointing committee members, he said, “For appointing a DCC (District Congress Committee) president, Congress president’s approval is required. I want to change this. At every level, one should have the right to take decisions. When we give chance to others, then they will feel responsible.”

On Congress appearing dormant in preparing for the Gujarat Assembly elections and suggestions that Bharat Jodo Yatra should have covered the state, Tharoor said, “Yes, we should do a yatra in Gujarat but the state doesn’t fall on way between Kanyakumari and Kashmir… It is true that we need to work a lot. Congress will be very active and we will utilise the remaining time. We have faith in Gujarat workers.”

The Congress presidential poll will take place on October 17 and the counting and results are scheduled to be declared on October 19.