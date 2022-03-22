Senior Congress leaders from Gujarat to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

Senior leaders of Gujarat Congress have been rushed to Delhi to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, amid ongoing speculations of a possibility of few Congress MLAs defecting to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

According to senior officials of the party, Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC),Sukhram Rathva, Leader of Opposition, Arjun Modhwadia, former GPCC president are among the senior leaders who have been summoned to Delhi to meet Gandhi.

While Modhwadia and Thakor arrived in Delhi on Monday, Rathva is supposed to join them by Tuesday.

The move comes after Rajasthan independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, who is also an adviser to the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, took to Twitter on March 18 and wrote that “BJP Gujarat is luring 10 Congress MLAs,” thereby triggering speculations of another round of Congress MLAs defecting to the ruling party.

From 2017 to 2022, the opposition Congress has been reduced to 65 seats from 77 in the Gujarat Assembly, after a series of defections. The Gujarat Congress however, officially maintained that the meet is to discuss the party’s programmes for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and its strategy for the upcoming Gujarat polls.

“Jagdish Thakor met Soniaji today in Delhi to discuss the party’s activities to be held in Gujarat for India’s 75th Independence Day. On Tuesday, another meeting will be held to discuss the election strategy,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, GPCC.

However, according to sources in the party, when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had attended a three day shibir (camp) in Devbhoomi Dwarka in February, “several MLAs had desired to speak to Rahul and Sonia personally but it was not possible to address them during the camp, so he had promised to meet senior leaders in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Rathva claimed on Monday that he is “in touch” with atleast 10 BJP MLAs.

“Not just 10 BJP MLAs, I am also in touch with those Congress MLAs who had quit and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party,” said Rathva outside the Gujarat assembly in Gandhinagar.

Later, Doshi, spokesperson of the GPCC said, “Sukhram Rathva said that all the Congress MLAs who had defected to the BJP are now regretting their decision as they are not happy with their party. They want to return to Congress before polls along with their BJP MLA friends.”

Meanwhile, six leaders of Gujarat Congress from Surendranagar, including Taluka panchayat members and former district Congress Yuva Morcha president, quit the party and joined BJP at a ceremony held in Kamalam office of BJP in Gandhinagar on Monday.