Senior Cong leader joins AAP in Surat

SENIOR CONGRESS leader and former councilor in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Dinesh Kachhadiya on Monday resigned from the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) later in the day.

In a letter to the state Congress chief, Kachhadiya said, “The letter adds, “In the previous municipal elections in Surat city, the Congress party had given me a ticket and after seeing the results, my heart broke. I felt that the party had pinned its hopes on me and I have not delivered results. I want to send a message to all the state Congress leaders and local leaders of Surat and those who were my co-councilors that I am resigning from the party.”

Kachhadiya told The Indian Express, “The motive behind my joining AAP is that I want to ensure that the works of people of my wards should be done… AAP is the only alternative platform on which I can work.”

Gujarat AAP unit president Gopal Italiya said, “Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a speech in Sarthana that leaders in the BJP and Congress who want to do good work for the nation and the society, are welcome to join AAP. Senior leader Dineshbhai Kachhadiya has joined AAP. We welcome him wholeheartedly. He brings vast experience and will also guide our 27 newly-elected councillors in the SMC.”

Congress working president Hardik Patel, who on Sunday convened a meeting of 120 Congress candidates in the recently concluded SMC polls, said Kachhadiya “did not have any issue with the party” and that he quit due to “personal reasons.” Hardik added that Kachhadiya’s resignation a day after the meeting with Congress candidates, was a “coincidence”.