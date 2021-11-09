Senior citizen couple’s murder: Two construction workers from Jharkhand arrested in Ahmedabad

Days after a senior citizen couple was found murdered at a housing society at Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, police have arrested two construction site workers hailing from Jharkhand for allegedly attacking the duo after breaking into their flat during a loot bid.

According to the police, the bodies of 90-year-old Dayanand Shanbhag and his 80-year-old wife Vijayalakshmi Shanbhag, with multiple stab wounds, were found around 8:30 pm in their apartment at Parasmani Flats in Ghatlodia on November 2.

On Tuesday, the police arrested two accused — Mukut Hapgadhda (20) and Eman Topno (26) — both natives of Khunti in Jharkhand and have been in Ahmedabad since September 10 to work as construction workers.

Police said the two accused were staying at an under-construction society — Felicia II — hardly 1.5 km from the victims’ society.

“We received a tip-off that two suspects who could be involved in the murders are staying in an under-construction society. The duo was detained and questioned after which they revealed that to loot the valuables, they had done recce of the society and attacked it on November 2 night,” said Chaitanya Mandlik, deputy commissioner of police, (Crime) Ahmedabad City.

On November 2 evening, Hapgadhda and Topno reached the Parasmani society and selected a block that had lesser lighting decorations, assuming it might have locked flats. The duo first checked a house on the first floor but left it because a puja ceremony was going on inside. They then reached the third floor and noticed the victims’ flat where the main door was ajar. “The accused entered the flat and was confronted by Dayanand whom they overpowered and used a knife to stab and kill. They then moved towards the elderly lady and killed her as well. They then tried to ransack the house to find any valuables,” Mandlik said.

After failing to find anything valuable in the vault of the first cupboard, they tried looking in the safe locker of the second cupboard but its handle broke. “The accused panicked and left the house after stealing just Rs 500. They then reached their temporary living arrangement at the under-construction site and slept,” the deputy commissioner added.

The couple used to live with their 18-year-old granddaughter. But on the fateful day, she had stepped out in the evening when the murder took place. The victims’ son and daughter-in-law live in the Adalaj area of Gandhinagar.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said over two dozen police teams of Ahmedabad city Zone 1 and Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) worked for five days to find a breakthrough. “Over 500 persons were investigated, including delivery boys, neighbours, vegetable vendors, milkmen, nearby retailers and anyone who had come in contact with the victims,” he said.

Srivastava said the victims were not registered as senior citizens with the SHE team, a designated squad at each police station of the Ahmedabad city police to stop incidents of petty crimes on-road and violence against women and senior citizens.