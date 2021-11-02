Senior citizen couple found murdered in alleged loot bid in Ahmedabad

A senior citizen couple was found murdered inside their flat at a residential society in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad Tuesday night. The couple was murdered in an alleged loot bid, police said.

The victims, identified as 90-year-old Dayanand Sanbhar and his 80-year-old wife Vijayalakshmi Sanbhar, were alone in an apartment of Parasmani Flats at the time of the murder incident.

According to police, the bodies were discovered by the neighbours around 8:30 pm after which teams from the Ghatlodia police station and the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) rushed to the spot.

The victims were murdered using a sharp-cutting weapon, the police said. The accused also allegedly tried to loot the house. Police found the house ransacked, with a safe attached to a cupboard open.

“Prima facie, the case appears to be that of loot and occurred around 6:30 pm. Police were informed around 8:30 pm and multiple teams have been formed to investigate all the angles. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a forensics team has also arrived. Further investigation is on,” said Ravindra Patel, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Ahmedabad.