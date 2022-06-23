Senior BJP leaders attend Nitin Patel’s 67th birthday function

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mehsana constituency, Nitin Patel, celebrated his 67th birthday at his home town Kadi on Wednesday, in which various public programmes were organised.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil was present as a special guest on the occasion along with several ministers and BJP leaders from the North Gujarat region.

Those present on the occasion include Gujarat minister incharge of Mehsana Jagdish Panchal, treasurer of Gujart BJP Surendra Patel, general secretary of Gujarat BJP Rajni Patel, BJP MLAs Jagdish Patel, Babu Jamnadas Patel, Arvind Patel, Ajmal Thakor, former minister and chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary .

The service activities held on the occasion included a blood donation camp, distribution of special kits to malnourished children and planting trees.

Nitin Patel thanked CR Paatil for his presence, while Paatil congratulated Patel and wished him good health for the years to come. Referring to various services rendered to people by Patel and his supporters on his birthday, Paatil said that the BJP is a party with a difference where a party worker celebrates his birthday while serving the people.

Talking about the upcoming assembly elections, Paatil expressed his confidence in BJP’s ability to win it.

Paatil added that he has resolved not to accept any garland till he can offer the “garland of victory” to Prime

Minister Narendra Modi for winning the assembly elections.

Patel, Paatil and other BJP leaders also participated in a roadshow held in Kadi later.