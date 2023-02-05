scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Senior advocate Datar says NJAC is an ‘absolutely unworkable principle’

The doctrine of basic structure saw a renewed debate with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar last month publicly criticising the SC for using the doctrine of basic structure to strike down the constitutional amendment that introduced the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act.

The doctrine is a form of judicial review that is used to test the legality of any legislation by the constitutional courts, while subjecting such legislative review to the basic structure of the Constitution.
Senior advocate Arvind Datar on Saturday said that National Judicial Appointments Commission is an “absolutely unworkable principle”.

Delivering the 19th Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture virtually on ‘Fifty years of Basic Structure’ in Ahmedabad, the senior advocate said, “The most important pillar of the rule of law is a written constitution…The most important pillar of the  written Constitution is its basic structure.”

The doctrine is a form of judicial review that  is used to test the legality of any legislation by the constitutional courts, while subjecting such legislative review to the basic structure of the Constitution.

Answering the common critique as to whether the basic structure doctrine is a stumbling block and if it requires a revisit, and specifically taking up the issue of NJAC, Datar said, “Tell me one example where basic structure is a stumbling block for the elected government in what they want to do for social development or to meet the constitutional ends…If you see the NJAC amendment, it is an absolutely unworkable principle. If the amendment is struck down, the answer is not to attack the SC and say it (SC) is against the will of the people. Redo the law…I would submit that the SC has never come in the way of social reform or stopped the intention of the Parliament to implement social policies.”

Stating that the argument of judicial overreach through the doctrine of basic structure does not hold, Datar elaborated, “If you study Kesavananda (Bharati judgment by the SC, which laid down the doctrine) very carefully, basically four amendments (to the Constitution) were under challenge…we all think that Kesavananda (judgement) was a great check on the Parliament and that the judiciary was overreaching. But if we study carefully, everything in Kesavananda Bharati went the way of                              the government.”

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 00:46 IST
