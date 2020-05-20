Send migrants back home, look after their needs in Gujarat: Mevani to CM

Mevani further said that representatives of some voluntary organizations had reached out to him to help stranded workers in Gujarat. (Representational) Mevani further said that representatives of some voluntary organizations had reached out to him to help stranded workers in Gujarat. (Representational)

Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency, Jignesh Mevani, on Wednesday, wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claiming that around 70,000 workers are stranded in Mora and Hazira areas of Surat. He urged the state government to immediately send these workers back home and take care of their food and medical needs until they are in Gujarat.

“I am writing to bring to your attention the plight of migrant workers stranded in several parts of Gujarat. In particular, I want to highlight the cases of about 70,000 workers who are stranded in Mora and Hazira in Surat. It seems that all these 70,000 workers are caged and confined so that their cheap labour can be used by the companies,” Mevani stated in his letter addressed to the CM.

“I would urge you to take immediate action to send these workers back home and take care of their food and medical needs until they are in our state. We have a responsibility to take care of them & facilitate their travel during this very difficult lockdown,” Mevani added.

Mevani further said that representatives of some voluntary organizations had reached out to him to help stranded workers in Gujarat. He added that the labourers, from states like Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are desperate to return to their homes, close to their families.

Seeking immediate steps for their safe return, Mevani also gave a few suggestions to the state government such as putting in public domain the registration process of labourers who want to return home, wide dissemination of the selection process and dated acknowledgement to a migrant worker on registration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd