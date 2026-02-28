‘Semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.24 Lakh crore being developed in Gujarat’: Minister ahead of SemiConnect Conference

The Gujarat SemiConnect Conference, 2026 will be held on March 1 and 2 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Announcements regarding new investments and skill development initiatives in Gujarat’s semiconductor and electronics sector are expected to be made during the event, stated Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia adding that Gujarat is emerging as the country’s semiconductor hub, with projects worth approximately Rs 1.24 lakh crore currently being developed.

“This significant milestone will position Gujarat as a key hub for memory packaging and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Gujarat SemiConnect–2026 is being organised as the state’s flagship platform to bring together global and domestic semiconductor and electronics stakeholders. The conference aims to accelerate the long-term growth of Gujarat’s semiconductor ecosystem by fostering strategic collaboration among advanced chip manufacturers, supply chain partners, and local industries,” Modhwadia stated.

He said that this third edition of the global conference builds upon the strong momentum generated by SemiConnect 2024 and 2025, which brought together stakeholders across the semiconductor value chain — including fabs, foundries, major equipment and material suppliers as well as leading design ecosystem partners.

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw. Dr Randhir Thakur of Tata Electronics, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, G C Chaturvedi of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Ramesh Kunhikannan of Kaynes Semicon, and Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI-a global organisation representing the semiconductor industry-are some of the prominent names who will attend the conference.

More than 2,500 registrations have been received till date, with participation from industry representatives of over eight countries, along with foreign organisations, researchers, innovators, investors, and students.

Key Sessions

Focused panel sessions with global and Indian experts will be held during the event including:

‘Next Gen Semiconductors’ : The Session will feature speakers including Raghu Panicker (CEO, Kaynes Semicon), Hem Takiar (Corporate VP, Micron Technology), and Venkata Simhadri (Founder and MD, ASIP Technologies). Discussions will focus on how Gujarat can move from legacy nodes to advanced semiconductor research and manufacturing.

‘Logistics and Infrastructure’: The discussion will focus on building logistics, multimodal connectivity, and secure supply chains to support semiconductor manufacturing in emerging hubs such as Dholera and Sanand. It will feature speakers such as Vinayak Pai (CEO, Tata Projects) and Takayoshi Uchiumi (Deputy Regional Head, Nippon Express).

‘Semiconductor Financing’: The panel will explore how GIFT IFSC can emerge as the financial powerhouse driving India’s semiconductor ambitions. Speakers such as Dr. Dipesh Shah (Executive Director, International Financial Services Centres Authority), Avichal Khera (CFO, GIFT City), and V Balasubramaniam (CEO, NSE International Exchange) will be featured.

‘Research and Workforce’: The conversation will focus on strengthening India’s capacity in semiconductor research, advanced skill development, and human resource creation. The discussion will see SD Sudarsan (Executive Director,Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Madan Mohan Tripathi (DG, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology) and Rajat Moona (DG, IIT Gandhinagar) participate.

‘Electronics Ecosystem’: Panel to feature speakers such as Anuraag Dhoot (MD, Epitome), Sneh Shah (Director, Aimtron Electronics), and William Dieu (CMO, Polaris). Deliberations will be held on strengthening India’s electronics ecosystem — from Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing to building a resilient component supply chain.

High-level meetings

The meetings that will be held at the conference to strengthen international and industry relations include the Taiwan Country Roundtable which will focus on fostering broader ecosystem collaboration between Indian and Taiwanese stakeholders, the Japan Country Roundtable which aims to facilitate dialogue with Japan’s upstream semiconductor ecosystem and the Micron Ecosystem roundtable which will see the participation of semiconductor company Micron’s global suppliers for building a local value chain.

On March 2, delegates will visit Dholera Semicon City, where they will hold a meeting with representatives of Tata Electronics and senior officials. The visit aims to offer firsthand insights into Dholera’s industrial infrastructure, power and water systems, logistics readiness, and semiconductor-related developments.