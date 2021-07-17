Semi high-speed rail project: Union Railway minister assures support to Gujarat CM

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has assured support in constructing a 225 km-long semi high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Rajkot, an official statement from the state government said on Saturday.

The semi high-speed rail, which is a dream project of Rupani, will help reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Rajkot to two hours. The meeting in this regard was held at Rupani’s residence on Friday. Western Railway has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submitted it to the Railway Ministry. The decision on this DPR is expected to be taken soon, the release added.

The project will also ensure that passengers from Rajkot can reach Mumbai within a day once the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project gets operational.