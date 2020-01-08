Semester course on idea of ancient India at IIT Gandhinagar from Jan 9

IIT Gandhinagar campus IIT Gandhinagar campus

The fourth edition of Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar’s semester elective course, Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), offered by Humanities and Social Sciences discipline, will be conducted from January to April 2020.

The theme for this year is ‘The Idea of Ancient India’, which will offer a wide-ranging introduction to ancient India’s intellectual, scientific and artistic knowledge traditions, and early Indian society. Starting on January 9, eight scholars from various parts of India and abroad will collectively teach the course along with course coordinators Michel Danino and Mana Shah from IIT Gandhinagar.

The first lecture will be delivered by Srinivas Reddy, Brown University, USA, and IIT Gandhinagar, who is an eminent scholar of Sanskrit, classical Telugu, Tamil and Indian music. He will talk about ‘Pan-Indic concepts and practices of governance, political theory, moral instruction and ethics’.

The institute shared that the course is open to students from other institutions in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and those interested in studying and understanding Indian knowledge systems. They can join the course for free by filling an online registration form on the IITGn website.

