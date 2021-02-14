‘Selling’ zila panchayat tickets: Cong removes Mehsana unit president

Darbar was appointed as the district president by an order of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal on October 11, 2020.

The Gujarat Congress removed its Mehsana unit president Rajendrasinh Darbar from the post on Sunday in the wake of allegations against his team for “selling” tickets to contest the upcoming zila panchayat election for Rs 1 lakh.

As per a statement released by Manish Doshi, spokesperson, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), on Sunday, “GPCC president Amit Chavda has removed Mehsana District Congress Committee president Rajendrasinh Darbar from the post with immediate effect and appointed the district committee executive president Mansinh Thakor to the post. In the wake of serious allegations being levelled against Jashwant Prajapati, president, Seva Dal, Mehsana District Congress Committee, he has been removed from all posts in the party (sic).”

According to Congress leaders, a few audio clips emerged purportedly of a conversation between Jashwant Prajapati and one of the prospective candidates for a zila panchyata seat wherein the former could be heard demanding Rs 1 lakh for a Congress ticket.

“A few audio clips emerged regarding tickets being sold by party worker Jashwant Prajapati in Mehsana. Since the responsibility falls with the district president, Darbar has also been removed from the post,” said a source in the Gujarat Congress.

Darbar was appointed as the district president by an order of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal on October 11, 2020.