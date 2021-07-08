‘Selling spurious biodiesel’: 28 owners, managers booked, fuel stations sealed in Vadodara

The LCB, raided the fuel pumps on February 13 this year, following a tip-off that the pumps were selling adulterated biodiesel had sent samples of the fuel from the pumps to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

The Vadodara Rural Local Crime Branch (LCB) Thursday booked 28 owners and managers of seven fuel stations located along the National Highway 48 in Karjan taluka of Vadodara district for allegedly selling spurious biodiesel.

Seven separate FIRs have been registered at the Karjan town police station and the LCB has sealed seven pumps with a stock of 45,750 litres of the alleged spurious biodiesel.

The LCB, raided the fuel pumps on February 13 this year, following a tip-off that the pumps were selling adulterated biodiesel had sent samples of the fuel from the pumps to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

LCB inspector Divansinh Vala said, “The test reports have indicated the presence of petroleum hydrocarbons in the fuel collected from these pumps. The fuel did not fulfil the satisfactory parameters that are needed to ascertain pure biodiesel. It has concluded that the fuel being sold as bio-diesel was adulterated.”

The seven fuel pumps named in seven FIRs registered at Karjan police station include Ekta pump near Manglej village, where the LCB seized 7,000 litres of fuel worth Rs 4.2 lakh, Sitaram Pump 4,000 litres, Shree Hari Traders 50 litres and 5,000 litres at Mahadev Pump at Sansrod village.

Another Mahadev Pump at Kiya village with 6,000 litres of biodiesel, India Pump at Karjan with 20,000 litres and Krishna Pump at Lokadra village with 3700 litres have also been sealed. The total fuel sealed is worth over Rs 24 lakh, police said.

All accused have been booked under the Essential Goods Act. Vala said that the district police has formed teams to formally arrest the accused.