scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

‘Selfies with PM Modi’: Outside a BJP candidate’s office, unique voter outreach

The residents of Khadia were seen lining up for a selfie with the statue that was decked up in the PM’s usual attire of kurta-pyjama, Nehru jacket, and saffron stole. Modi started his political journey as an RSS worker from the old Jan Sangh office in Khadia.

A passer-by clicks a selfie with a statue of PM Narendra Modi outside the office of BJP's Jamalpur-Khadia candidate Bhushan Bhatt in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

ON MONDAY morning, the main attraction near the office of BJP’s Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency candidate Bhushan Bhatt was a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed on an aluminium bench.

The residents of Khadia were seen lining up for a selfie with the statue that was decked up in the PM’s usual attire of kurta-pyjama, Nehru jacket, and saffron stole. Modi started his political journey as an RSS worker from the old Jan Sangh office in Khadia.

Modi started his political journey from the old Jan Sangh office in Khadia. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

“The BJP has not worked for a particular community, religion, person or society but equally for everyone,” 59-year-old Bhatt, who lost to the Congress’s Imran Khedawala in 2017 by over 29,000 votes, told The Indian Express as he walked to the designated place near his office at Raipur Chakla.

With the candidature of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Sabir Kabliwala, the battle for Jamalpur-Khadia looks like a triangular one.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Further turning Jamalpur-Khadia into a seat to watch out for are the municipal corporation seats. At present, all three municipal corporation wards (12 seats) in this constituency — Behrampura, Jamalpur, and Khadia — are equally shared by councillors from the BJP, the Congress, and the AIMIM.

More from Ahmedabad

The constituency has around 2.17 lakh voters, among whom 1.13 lakh are Hindus and 1.04 lakh are Muslim voters.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:51:58 am
Next Story

Revadis for votes, helping someone to raise standard of living different: Amit Shah

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement