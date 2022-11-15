‘Selfies with PM Modi’: Outside a BJP candidate’s office, unique voter outreach

ON MONDAY morning, the main attraction near the office of BJP’s Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency candidate Bhushan Bhatt was a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed on an aluminium bench.

The residents of Khadia were seen lining up for a selfie with the statue that was decked up in the PM’s usual attire of kurta-pyjama, Nehru jacket, and saffron stole. Modi started his political journey as an RSS worker from the old Jan Sangh office in Khadia.

“The BJP has not worked for a particular community, religion, person or society but equally for everyone,” 59-year-old Bhatt, who lost to the Congress’s Imran Khedawala in 2017 by over 29,000 votes, told The Indian Express as he walked to the designated place near his office at Raipur Chakla.

With the candidature of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Sabir Kabliwala, the battle for Jamalpur-Khadia looks like a triangular one.

Further turning Jamalpur-Khadia into a seat to watch out for are the municipal corporation seats. At present, all three municipal corporation wards (12 seats) in this constituency — Behrampura, Jamalpur, and Khadia — are equally shared by councillors from the BJP, the Congress, and the AIMIM.

The constituency has around 2.17 lakh voters, among whom 1.13 lakh are Hindus and 1.04 lakh are Muslim voters.