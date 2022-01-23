Select courts allowed to partially resume physical operations

The Gujarat High Court has permitted 179 courts across all districts of the state to resume work in a limited physical mode from Monday.

Specific trial courts that can operate partially in the physical mode were specified by the HC in a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in a circular issued through its Registrar General Saturday.

The circular for the functioning of courts at the district judiciary level also adds that the selection has been made based on jurisdictions of the districts where active cases are less than 100.

Such courts have been permitted to hear a maximum of 20 matters in the morning session and another 20 in the afternoon session. Recording of evidence is restricted to the virtual mode. If any such court falls under a containment zone, the proceedings shall be conducted virtually.

Judges have been instructed to wear N-95 masks while sitting on the dais. Any infraction of or non-cooperation with the SOP “may result in (the) closure of the court complex as ordered by the Chief Justice, on the basis of the report of the Unit Heads/ Principal District Judges,” the circular further specified.

The decision comes in the light of requests received from the Gujarat State Bar Council and different Taluka Bar Associations. On January 7, the HC had ordered all district judiciary courts to function virtually from January 10 in view of the Covid situation.

The decision to revise the SOPs was taken after seeking opinions from the state government’s Covid-19 taskforce, comprising health department officials, including additional chief secretary Manoj Agrawal, health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare, state immunisation officer Nayan Jani, IIPHG director Dr Dileep Mavlankar, senior occupational health expert at IIPH-G Dr Shyam Pingle, infectious disease specialist Dr Atul Patel, UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre director Dr RK Patel, and pulmonologists Dr Tushar Patel and Dr Parthiv Mehta.