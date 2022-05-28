Seizes 5 boats in Kutch: BSF opens fire, nabs another Pakistani fisherman

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire while chasing and encircling a Pakistani fisherman near Harami Nala in Kutch Friday. The paramilitary force not only apprehended the fisherman who had intruded into the Indian territory, but also recovered five Pakistani fishing boats from the area.

He was apprehended after the BSF search party fired three rounds in an attempt to encircle him. “He was part of the same team of fishermen who were caught on Thursday. He would have hid himself in the marshes,” a senior BSF official told The Indian Express.

After the Friday morning operation, the total number of Pakistani fishermen caught by the BSF since May 26 has risen to three. It had started searching the area after two fishermen were caught intruding into the Indian territory Thursday.

The search operations that continued into the night and Friday morning yielded five more Pakistani boats. This takes the total number of Pakistani boats recovered from the Harami Nala area in the past two days to nine. However, only fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment were recovered from the boats.

Incidents where the BSF had to open fire on Pakistani fishermen intruding into the Indian waters in Gujarat are rare. According to officials, intruding Pakistani fishermen tend to flee on seeing a BSF patrol approaching.

In a similar incident in September 2017, BSF patrol party had to open fire when it noticed movement in the disputed Sir Creek Area at 2 am. Five rounds were fired to stop the intruding fishermen from fleeing back into the Pakistani territory.

Meanwhile, BSF teams are continuing to search the area that is part of the Kutch coastline where plastic packets containing drugs have been found to have washed ashore at frequent intervals.