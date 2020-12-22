Segregate: AMC tells premises producing more than 50 kg waste

Ahmedabad Municipa Corporation.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has directed all premises, including residential and commercial units producing more than 50 kgs of daily waste, to segregate waste at source into biodegradable, non-biodegradable and domestic hazardous waste. It also instructed them to process and recycle the biodegradable waste at source or by an agency.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, the AMC asked units producing waste more than 50 kgs to start the process within a month. Those producing less than 50 kg waste have to submit a declaration by January 10, 2021.

AMC’s solid waste management department director Harshadray Solanki stated, “Swachh Bharat Mission’s Swachh Survey-2021, which is being held this year, emphasises on 3R —reducing, reuse, recycling of waste generated in cities. In order for the city to be rated as a five star city in the SS-2021…, units generating more than 50 kg of waste must process their waste at the place of origin…”

He added that under the ‘Garbage Free City’ protocol, units generating more than 100 kg of waste were identified as bulk waste generator. “This has been reduced to more than 50 kg now. This public notice has been issued to recognise units generating more than 50 kg of waste as bulk waste generators,” he added.

