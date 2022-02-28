‘Security risk’: One held for hiding identity of international calls

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an accused in Ahmedabad Sunday for allegedly using Sessions Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk line to hide the identity of international calls by converting them into local calls, thereby flouting Department of Telecom’s (DoT) regulations, and “posing a security risk to the government”.

According to police, the accused Anwar Abdul Jabbar (35), a native of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, was held from the office of PROMAX BPM Private Limited located at the fifth floor of Shapath 2 building on the Sarkhej Gandhinagar (SG) highway.

“By using the trunk line, the accused were able to hide the identity of the original international caller, thereby posing security risk to the government,” Gujarat ATS said in an official statement.

Jabbar has been booked under sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, Indian Wireless Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act and The Indian Penal Code.

“ATS received a tip that an SIP trunk line of TATA company is being used illegally to convert international calls to local. A raid was conducted at the office premises by a joint team of ATS and we found several gadgets and software such as SIP trunk line, router, firewall server, anydesk app and Putty app installed on the computers at the office,” the official statement also said.

“The accused Anwar told us that two of his accomplices, Shiva Kumar and James Martin, have been routing Voice over Internet Protocol international calls to local ones,” it added.