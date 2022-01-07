Security lapse of PM’s convoy: Gujarat BJP leaders demand apology from Sonia, Rahul

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Gujarat on Thursday demanded a public apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi for the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab on Wednesday.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the leaders, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party president CR Paatil, held top Congress leadership responsible for the serious lapse and demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The memorandum also said that according to available evidence, the security lapse was an “intentional negligence” on the part of Congress government in Punjab. BJP state treasurer Surendra Patel, ministers Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani and Harsh Sanghavi, and MPs Narhari Amin and Hasmukh Patel were part of the delegation that submitted the memorandum.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out a Mashal Rally, led by organisation president Prashant Korat, near Town Hall area of Ahmedabad.