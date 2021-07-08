Security lapse: ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans on the boundary wall of Deputy Commissioner office Nawanshahr

It is learnt that armed policemen always are always on guard duty in this complex. (File)

IN WHAT authorities said was a major security lapse, the main boundary wall of the Jalandhar’s Administrative office or the Deputy Commissioner Office at Nawanshahr was painted with slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’.

The slogans were written with red paint close to the main entry gate of the DC office and has put a spotlight on the security arrangements at the main office of the district.

Interestingly, the same complex, which is also called the mini secretariat, has the offices of senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nawanshahr, with the offices of the judiciary being located in an adjacent building.

On Thursday morning, some people noticed the red-painted slogans and informed the officials of the DC office, who in turn informed Deputy Commissioner Shena Aggarwal about the development.

Sources at the DC office said that the incident was a huge security lapse on part of the guards deputed at the mini secretariat where several important records are kept.

“The complex is covered under CCTVs from the outside. But a major portion of the main boundary wall from outside is not covered under. We are not sure whether the portion where the slogans were painted were under CCTV camera watch or not,” said a senior officer at the DC office.

DC Shena Aggarwal has asked the police to investigate the matter, who in turn have launched a probe but not registered a case yet.

Sources in the police department said that only four policemen were deputed for a big complex likethe mini secretariat, which was not at all sufficient.