Security guard stabbed over road rage in Ahmedabad

A case was registered after a 21-year-old security guard of HCC Hospital at the Satellite area in Ahmedabad was stabbed over an alleged road rage Saturday night.

According to police, the victim, Sandeep Singh Parihar, a native of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the ICU at Shardaben Hospital Saturday night after he was assaulted by two persons at Sheetal Varsha complex in Satellite where HCC Super Specialty Hospital is located at the third floor.

“Around 10 pm Saturday, I came from the third floor to the ground to take my tiffin. I saw two men driving a Polo car and a Venue car verbally abusing each other over parking. When I intervened saying that they shouldn’t abuse each other, one of them slapped me saying that since I am a security guard it’s my responsibility to ensure the parking of vehicles at the complex. When I told them that I work at the hospital, the other person took out a sharp weapon and stabbed me in my stomach,” said Parihar, who has been working as a security guard at the HCC Hospital for the past two years, in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, the police have booked two unknown persons under IPC 324 for causing grievous hurt and 323 for causing hurt at the Satellite police station.