Security drill at Ahmedabad sports complex

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A JOINT drill was conducted by Ahmedabad Police, Chetak commandos and multiple security agencies as preparation to deal with crisis situations such as terrorist attacks at the newly constructed International Sports Complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city. This exercise was conducted keeping in mind the coming major events and possible security challenges, the state government said on Wednesday.
“The main objective of this mock drill was to test the coordination, response capacity and management capabilities of various security agencies during times of crisis. A live demonstration was given of how security forces take prompt and effective action in the event of a terrorist attack or other emergency in a huge sports complex where thousands of people are in attendance,” said a statement from the state government.
During the drill, a hypothetical situation was simulated – as though some ‘terrorists’ had infiltrated the complex. As soon as the incident was reported, teams of local police, crime branch and SOG (Special Operation Group) immediately surrounded the entire area. Along with this, a strategic search operation was carried out in the complex with the help of drone cameras.
The statement said, “The team of Chetak commandos carried out the work of safely evacuating the citizens trapped inside the complex with utmost skill. Also, GVK-EMRI ambulances and medical teams were immediately deployed to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.”
During the exercise that lasted nearly five hours, traffic was diverted in the surrounding areas, in which the citizens also fully cooperated with the police, the statement said.
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