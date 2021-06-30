Second wave controlled but Covid threat remains: Rupani

As Gujarat reported less than 100 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, after more than 14 months since mid-April of 2020, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that though the second wave of coronavirus is almost controlled, the threat still remains.

Meanwhile, INSACOG — the genome sequencing consortium — reported a third case of delta plus or B.1.617.2.1 in the state. As per a health department source, the sample was from a patient in Jamnagar, whose sample was sent in May and has recovered.

CM Rupani, who was virtually presiding over a state-wide uniform distribution programme for anganwadi children, said, “This is a memorable event as we are amid the corona pandemic and the second wave is almost controlled. Yesterday the state reported below 100 cases. There was a time when the daily count of coronavirus cases was over 14,000. But the fight against coronavirus is still on as it has not been eradicated yet. That is the reason we have organised an online event to distribute uniforms to over 14 lakh anganwadi children.”

The virtual address was attended by officials from every district and municipal corporation.

On Tuesday, the state reported 93 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, while on Monday, the new cases were 96. Rupani said, “We hope coronavirus ends soon and maximum people get vaccinated, and schools, colleges and anganwadis reopen.”

As per the state health bulletin, “in the past two months (May and June), 1.23 crore vaccine doses were administered”. Of the 4.93 crore people above the age of 18 years of age in the state who are eligible for the vaccine dose, 1.98 crore were administered first dose. Another 55 lakh in the category were administered second doses, indicating that about 11 per cent of the eligible population has been fully inoculated.

Gujarat on Tuesday crossed 2.50 crore vaccine doses with 2.65 lakh doses administered in the day.