Second vessel Nanda Devi expected to reach Kandla Port in Kutch on Tuesday

Hours after the Indian government announced that two Indian-flagged vessels had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and would be reaching India shortly, the Shivalik, laden with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), docked at Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch on Monday evening.
The announcement also said that as many as 22 Indian-flagged ships still remained in the Persian Gulf.
Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the special secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, had said during the inter-ministerial briefing on “recent developments in West Asia”: “The Shivalik, which left the Persian Gulf and crossed the Strait of Hormuz, will be reaching India around 5 pm. Before its arrival, documentation and priority berthing have been arranged at the port so that there is no delay in the discharge of cargo by this vessel.”
Meanwhile, The Indian Express learnt from the port officials that the vessel brought 46,000 tonnes of LPG, out of which 20,000 tonnes would be unloaded at Mundra Port. The vessel would then proceed to Mangalore Port to offload the remaining 26,000 tonnes of LPG there.
The vessel would then proceed to Mangalore Port to offload the remaining 26,000 tonnes of LPG there.
The Shivalik and Nanda Devi started their journey from the Persian Gulf on March 13 and safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz the next morning.
The second vessel is expected to reach Kandla Port, also in Gujarat’s Kutch on Tuesday.
Sinha added the 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers continued to remain west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, and DG Shipping was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with other stakeholders.
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Giving details about Indian-flagged vessel Jag Laadki, which was at Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 14, when the oil terminal was attacked, he said the vessel set sail from the UAE on the day. Laden with 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, the vessel “is safely en route to India and all sailors are safe and will reach Kandla Port tomorrow (March 17)”, said Sinha.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More