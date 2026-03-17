Second vessel Nanda Devi expected to reach Kandla Port in Kutch on Tuesday

Hours after the Indian government announced that two Indian-flagged vessels had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and would be reaching India shortly, the Shivalik, laden with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), docked at Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch on Monday evening.

The announcement also said that as many as 22 Indian-flagged ships still remained in the Persian Gulf.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the special secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, had said during the inter-ministerial briefing on “recent developments in West Asia”: “The Shivalik, which left the Persian Gulf and crossed the Strait of Hormuz, will be reaching India around 5 pm. Before its arrival, documentation and priority berthing have been arranged at the port so that there is no delay in the discharge of cargo by this vessel.”