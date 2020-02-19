Second phone found in a week at Ahmedabad jail

As per an FIR filed at Ranip police station on Monday afternoon, jail officials found an Itel phone along with its battery and earphones kept inside a wooden slack behind one of the barracks. (Representational Image) As per an FIR filed at Ranip police station on Monday afternoon, jail officials found an Itel phone along with its battery and earphones kept inside a wooden slack behind one of the barracks. (Representational Image)

Police officials have stumbled upon two cellphones and their respective accessories inside the Sabarmati Central prison in Ahmedabad, on two separate occasions in the past one week.

According to officials, both the phones and their accessories were found during a surprise inspection of barracks conducted by the jail administration.

As per an FIR filed at Ranip police station on Monday afternoon, jail officials found an Itel phone along with its battery and earphones kept inside a wooden slack behind one of the barracks.

“As were conducting inspection around 12 pm on Monday, we found a cellphone with its battery and earphones kept hidden underneath a wooden slack at the lobby area behind Barrack 3 of Yard 3 of the Central prison,” said Surendra Singh Kupawat, one of the jailors, in his complaint.

The FIR has booked unknown persons under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and sections of the Prisoners Act.

In another case on February 14, jail officials had found a Samsung phone and its charger, hidden inside the sewer pipe in one of the latrines of the jail barrack.

“During our operation cleanup inside the jail premises, we found a cellphone and its charger wrapped in a plastic punch, kept hidden in sewer pipe of the latrine in Barrack 1 of Yard 6,” said a jail officialin his complaint at Ranip police station.

Jail officials have named Ketan Barot, an inmate, as an accused in the first case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.