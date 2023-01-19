Seaweed-based cookies and Khakhara hog limelight at AMA

“Seaweed cookies” and “Khakhara” — superfoods that boost immunity — have become the centre of attraction at the 4th India International Seaweed Expo at Summit 2023 being organised at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA).

Exhibited by an arm of Pidilite Industries Limited, the cookies and Khakharas have edible seaweed infused into them, making it more nutritious.

“Seaweed is a superfood. It has several micro nutrients that boost immunity and in future seaweed-based food products could help play a role in addressing malnutritionin the state,” says Dr Virendra Singh, who represented the company at the conference.

“We are growing four kinds of edible seaweed species at protected land based cultivation facilities at Manar near Bhavnagar,” Singh added.

Monostroma, Gracilaria, Ulva Fasciata and Ulva Lactiata are the species being grown by the company in Gujarat. “We have created prototypes of seaweed cookies and khakhara that contain about 18 per cent of seaweed. We have been working on them for more than two years and they are expected to hit markets in a year,” Singh added. The “Ulva” species of seaweed has been processed to make the food items.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Fisheries, Parshottam Rupala attended the concluding session of the Seaweed conference and asked central institutions to train more fishermen in cultivating seaweeds.

“There is a ban on fishing for two-three months of monsoon. It essentially is also a time when fishermen are unemployed. We should see if they can be roped in to cultivate seaweeds during this period,” Rupala said.

He suggested the formation of an expert committee which could suggest certain steps to be taken to his ministry for the promoting seaweed cultivation in the country.

Advertisement

Rupala said that fertilisers sourced from seaweeds and cow dung from desi cows will help restore fertility of farm land.