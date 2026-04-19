Gujarat local polls: Seats won uncontested triple since 2021 election to 733, majority won by BJP

Gujarat is seeing a record 733 candidates—mostly from the BJP—winning local body seats uncontested ahead of the April 26 polls, marking a three-fold jump from the 241 uncontested victories in 2021. (File Photo)

In comparison to the 2021 polls, the local body elections in Gujarat this time are witnessing three times more candidates winning uncontested.

The final tally of nominations maintained by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday revealed that 733 candidates—mostly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—have been declared winners without them having to contest the elections scheduled on April 26.

In the previous general election for local bodies in the state held in February 2021, the number of seats declared ‘uncontested’, out of a total of 9,050 seats for which elections were declared, was 241.

This time, for a total of 10,005 seats—general election for 9,992 seats and byelections for 13 nagar palika seats—733 are declared uncontested.