Gujarat local polls: Seats won uncontested triple since 2021 election to 733, majority won by BJP
The final tally of nominations maintained by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday revealed that 733 candidates—mostly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—have been declared winners without them having to contest the elections scheduled on April 26.
Gujarat is seeing a record 733 candidates—mostly from the BJP—winning local body seats uncontested ahead of the April 26 polls, marking a three-fold jump from the 241 uncontested victories in 2021. (File Photo)
In comparison to the 2021 polls, the local body elections in Gujarat this time are witnessing three times more candidates winning uncontested.
The final tally of nominations maintained by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday revealed that 733 candidates—mostly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—have been declared winners without them having to contest the elections scheduled on April 26.
In the previous general election for local bodies in the state held in February 2021, the number of seats declared ‘uncontested’, out of a total of 9,050 seats for which elections were declared, was 241.
This time, for a total of 10,005 seats—general election for 9,992 seats and byelections for 13 nagar palika seats—733 are declared uncontested.
Similarly, for withdrawals, too, the number is higher this time. Against 1,485 in 2021, 1,663 candidates took back their nominations this time.
Accusing the Congress of forcing its candidates not to withdraw, BJP’s Gujarat spokesperson Dr Anil Patel told The Indian Express: “In a democracy, when a candidate has a right to file nomination, then why can’t they withdraw on their own. It is a democratic right of a candidate to withdraw. It was the Congress that was pressurising its own candidates not to withdraw by holding them hostage.”
Also, refuting the Congress’s allegations that its candidates were under the BJP’s “pressure”, Patel said that it was rather Congress who did not have faith in their own candidates and vice-versa.
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“Out of the total uncontested seats, the BJP has won 724. Whose fault is it when the party’s (Congress’s) mandate does not reach its candidates on time! Where is the BJP’s hand in this? The Congress did not find candidates on all the seats. For 50 per cent women’s reservation seats, the Congress does not have even 5,000 women workers in Gujarat.”
Admitting the party’s failure in the selection of candidates, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “It was a failure on the part of local organisations in the selection of candidates. In certain areas like South Gujarat, it was a mistake in the selection process by the district committees (DCCs).”
However, the Congress did not decline the BJP’s misuse’ of power. “From money, police, administration and social influence to anti-social elements, the BJP didn’t leave anything to coerce Congress candidates to withdraw,” Doshi added.
In the 15 municipal corporations where elections are to be held on 1,004 seats, 43 seats have already been declared uncontested. The municipal corporations have 133 withdrawals from 3,321 valid forms.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More