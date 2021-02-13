Gujarat: Seaplane services suspended since Feb 2, SpiceJet says planning to purchase own fleet

The seaplane service between the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, last year. (File)

A three-day annual convention of Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), which will conclude Sunday at the Statue of Unity (SOU) in Kevadia, has been pushing the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ slogan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to revive the tourism sector that has suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But for around 400 stakeholders of the industry attending the conference from across India, the suspension of the much-hyped seaplane services has come as a dampener to the visit.

Officials organising the conference said delegates, who were looking forward to taking a seaplane ride during their visit — one of the latest attractions and connectivity options to the Kevadia Tourism Circuit in Narmada district from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad — had begun enquiries about the service much before their arrival. The service, however, has been suspended since February 2 when the seaplane flew to Male in the Maldives, where it is registered with Maldivian Aero as 8QISC, for regular maintenance. It was expected to return to Ahmedabad on February 10.

This is the third time since its inauguration on October 31 last year that the service has been suspended for maintenance – it is the second time that the aircraft has flown to the Maldives for over 10 days to undergo required checks. It was in the Maldives for an entire month in December last year. An official of SoU who did not want to be quoted said, “There is a whole delegation of tourism stakeholders in Kevadia and despite assurance that the seaplane will arrive on February 10, it has not come back. It has raised many questions about the suspension. This would have been an ideal time to promote the seaplane as a part of the tourist attractions in Kevadia.”

SpiceJet, which is operating the service on a wet-lease — an agreement between two airlines, where the lessor agrees to provide an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to the lessee — from Maldivian Aero, has admitted that the seaplane needs maintenance regularly. In response to an email questionnaire seeking details of the maintenance cycle of the seaplane, the airlines said, “The complete aircraft requires a maintenance check once a month.”

An airline spokesperson also said the Maldivian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) inspects the aircraft during the monthly maintenance checks. Though pilots and technicians accompany the Maldivian seaplane for its operations in Gujarat, “SpiceJet Technic” bears the cost of the maintenance, SpiceJet said. The airlines is now planning to recruit a team of maintenance experts who could work at the proposed seaplane hangar on the Sabarmati Riverfront when it is built.

While frequent suspension of service has irked the government departments, forcing a review of the performance of the airline operator, an official from the technical team of SpiceJet told The Sunday Express that the aviation company was looking at purchasing its own fleet of Twin Otter-300 series from the Canadian manufacturing company De Havilland.

The official said, “SpiceJet is committed to the service and it is something unique that India has not experienced before. There are some bottlenecks as of now due to the ongoing pandemic and we have had to make do with the wet-lease from the Maldives firm because the manufacturer De Havilland has temporarily suspended its manufacturing unit due to Covid-19. We are looking at expanding the seaplane services in the Andaman Islands apart from adding more flights to the Ahmedabad-Kevadia route. So, the plan is to purchase our own fleet of the aircraft, which will then be maintained and examined in India as we will also simultaneously have the infrastructure ready.”

According to the official, the current seaplane — which rolled out in 1971 and is 50 years old — requires mandatory maintenance every 124 flying hours. “The rule book is that it has to undergo a thorough maintenance every 122-124 flying hours. There is not just the question of lack of infrastructure at the moment but also the fact that the aircraft is registered in the Maldives and requires the certification from the Civil Aviation authorities there to be able to fly there,” the official said.

Each to-and-fro visit to the Maldives means close to 48 flying hours, which are calculated in the total 124 flying hours for stipulated maintenance, the official added. The Maldives is located 240 nautical miles from Ahmedabad.

The official added though SpiceJet has been unable to make a profit from the operations yet, the aviation company is enthused to continue the operation. “It is true that the seaplane rarely has all 14 passenger seats booked. We have also flown with as low as five passengers on one flight. The operations of seaplane are much more expensive than a regular flight and so is the maintenance. Each time the aircraft flies out to the Maldives, we have to ensure the entire route has emergency backup for fire, accidents and sea patrol. We pay for it and, therefore, it is not a deliberate suspension of services. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have certainly affected the response that the service would have seen in a normal launch year,” the official added.

Officials of SpiceJet added the company was looking at seeking the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme under UDAN project of the Civil Aviation, which would allow the company to make up for the losses that it currently faces under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Captain Ajay Chauhan, Director, Civil Aviation, and CEO of Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Ltd (GujSAIL) said, “This being a small aircraft operation, the per seat cost becomes high as it more like a private jet. At this hour of coming out of the pandemic, it is required to make the scheme self-sustainable, which would take a year or two. All efforts are on course to bring down fixed and variable costs to bare minimum, by looking at new choices of lease, equipment, schemes, VGF, stability, maintenance, etc.”

Under VGF, the state government pays the fare for nine seats on a one-way flight, that means 18 seats on a return journey, which makes it about 144 seats paid by the government per day. Under RCS, the government can pay only for nine seats on one flight per sector per day, Chauhan said.

A water hangar may be coming up at Sabarmati Riverfront, but the hopes of avoiding the visit to the Maldives and a long suspension of service is still in the distant future.

The SpiceJet official said, “The hangar at the Sabarmati Riverfront will only help in the everyday maintenance, which we perform after the daily operations. The Twin Otter flight is with two engines on the left and right. It requires a U-shaped floating platform which can allow both sides of the flight to be attended to. Also, there is need for a concrete platform, where the aircraft can be pulled up in case of emergency if the floats have some punctures that need to be repaired, otherwise it can sink. However, since certification is a major part of the operations, it would need to return to the Maldives until the time it is registered there.”

Spicejet said the possibility of having an amphibious aircraft — which can land at Ahmedabad airport for maintenance activity — instead of the floating plane that 8QISC was considered and eliminated.

“The amphibious aircraft has a seating capacity of only about six passengers and do not serve the purpose. Plus, maintenance of amphibious aircraft is even more expensive as it has wheels to allow landing on the ground. During water operations, the wheels remain submerged in water and require additional maintenance costs. So, our experts ruled out the possibility of the same. The roadblocks in the functioning of the seaplane will be cleared once we are able to procure our fleet of aircraft,” the official said.

A plan to launch the second service to connect Sabarmati Riverfront to Shatrunjay Dam for Palitana has been put on hold as of now.