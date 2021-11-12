Will start campaign to screen those coming from outside state if needed, says Gujarat minister as Covid-19 cases rise

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state following Diwali festivities, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel Friday said a campaign will be carried out, if needed, to screen those entering Gujarat from outside.

Patel also said that out of the 40 new cases detected in Gujarat on Thursday, 50-60 per cent were those who have returned from outside after tour.

The Health Minister was interacting with media persons after the launch of ‘Niramay Gujarat Yojana’ of the state government from Singarava in the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

Replying to a question if following rising number of Covid-19 cases the state government will restart the process of screening those entering Gujarat by air, rail or road, Minister Patel said, “Out of the 40 new cases that were reported yesterday (Thursday), 50-60% cases are those where (people) had returned after outside tour. Currently, there are 40 (new) cases, let us wait for a day or two. If found necessary, facilities will be set up in coming days to ensure if any person entering from other country or state is safe and if he/she has any sort of infection.”

“In the matter of airports, vaccine is compulsory… But, in cases of people coming to our state through railway or buses, if a campaign is found necessary then it will be carried out,” he added.

In his public address while launching the Niramay Gujarat Yojana too, the Health minister appealed people to take both the jabs of the vaccine against Covid-19 infection.

“I consider it as a mistake not to take second dose of the vaccine thinking that now Corona won’t come and there is no need of the second dose. If you have read in the newspapers today, there is a rise of Corona infection in other countries once again…When we are getting free vaccine, everyone must have it. It is a safety shield,” Patel said.

The ‘Niramay Gujarat Yojana’ envisages screening of those above 30 years age for various non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, heart attack, paralysis, cancer, renal ailments, anemia, and diabetes, their diagnosis and free treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the scheme at a state function in Palanpur of Banaskantha district.

Explaining the significance of the new scheme, the CM said, “Today we are moving a step ahead to ensure that we don’t get any disease or illness and for that this screening of non infectious diseases is being started in Palanpur. Our lifestyle has changed a lot due to which there are many diseases which we don’t realize until one of our organs gets damaged or infected. Even during the pandemic, we have seen that people who had diabetes were affected the most…”

The CM also referred to the rising number of Covid-19 cases after Diwali and appealed people to follow the necessary guidelines to ensure that the infection does not spread.

“The Gujarat government is working in all directions and even during the pandemic, it had teamed up with NGOs and religious organisations to make the state come out of pandemic. After Diwali, cases have risen so we have to be fit again and follow the Covid-19 guidelines ,” CM Patel added.