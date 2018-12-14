Scientists must undo effect of tech on environment: Atomic Energy Board chief

Chairman of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board SA Bhardwaj on Thursday urged the science and technology sector to “undo” its effects on the environment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day national symposium on environment at IIT-Gandhinagar, Bhardwaj lauded the achievements of the kaiga nuclear plant in Karnataka and explained that people living in its vicinity had “received practically zero radiations”.

Earlier this week, the Unit-1 of Kaiga Generating Station (KGS) succeeded in operating its nuclear power reactors continuously for 941 days, thus, setting a new record.

During his speech, Bhardwaj said that humans were getting “addicted to using energy” 24 hours, thus making us “addicted to the use of radiation” as well. Citing X-Rays, CT scans, radiotherapy etc as some examples of radiation in daily life, he said, “Radiation is all around us. While the technology is safe, the requirement is to understand radiations.”

Reminiscing Dr Homi Bhabha on his views on recycling energy and preventing fuel waste, he said, “India has always and consistently followed the approach of closing the fuel cycles, which is done by very few countries.”

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Pradeepkumar KS, Associate Director, Health, Safety & Environment Group, BARC, who urged scientists and technocrats to employ measures to save the environment.