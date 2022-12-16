3 scientists, former accountant booked in Gujarat for fraud, loss of money of Institute of Plasma Research

The CBI on December 7 registered an FIR at Gandhinagar against three scientists, including a senior scientist who led the Tokomak project at the Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) and a former accounts officer, for alleged offences of irregularities in procurement of materials for the Steady State Superconducting Tokamak-1 (SST-1) project for the institute.

The scientists were also booked for fraud, misrepresentation of facts and wrongful loss to the institute as well as “failure in safeguarding scientific progress as well as public money”, by abusing their official positions, with the period of offence dating between 2008 and 2017.

According to the FIR by the CBI, a written complaint in this regard was filed by IPR director Shashank Chaturvedi against the former acting director of IPR, renowned physicist and now deceased Dhiraj Bora, senior scientist, who is presently under suspension, Subrata Pradhan, former accounts officer Hradesh Sharma and junior scientific officers Ananya Kundu and Prosenjit Santra.

The complaint alleged that Pradhan raised indents for procurement of Niobium Tin strands on behalf of IPR, procured during 2012 and 2015, and provided false acceptance certification on about 170 kilogram of the material despite a part of the material being defective. It is also alleged that for another 180 kg of the material, Pradhan had favoured a certain party and in case of another indent for 2,000 kg of the material, National Fusion Research Institute (NFRI), South Korea was favoured, who was otherwise a non-manufacturer of the material. It has been alleged that such irregularities caused loss to IPR, although no specific amount of loss has been mentioned in the FIR.

It has also been alleged that Pradhan also raised indents for procurement of winding packs in 2010 at a cost of Rs 47 lakh, of which 50 per cent was paid to the vendor in 2011 despite there being non-deliverance of the product till date, thus causing a loss of Rs 23.5 lakh to the IPR. The complaint also alleged that “expensive systems for SST-1, costing more than Rs 12 crores” were not commissioned and installed “despite repeated audit observations for several years, leading to loss of critical operationality” and accused Bora and then accounts head Sharma for inaction and failure in safeguarding scientific progress. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pradhan said that the laboratory space and infrastructure required to set up the systems was not available until 2019, by which time he had already been suspended.

According to Chaturvedi, the irregularities were first detected in 2017 upon evaluation of the SST-1 project by an internal oversight committee. A preliminary investigation followed in 2017 by a preliminary inquiry committee of the IPR, which observed that there is “substance in the allegations” made by the oversight committee, and recommended further actions.

The part-time chief vigilance officer of IPR then carried out a detailed investigation and a report was submitted to the Central Vigilance Commission in 2020, seeking first stage advice (FSA). Based on the FSA, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against five officials of the IPR.

Citing several other such irregularities in the indenting process, the FIR has charged the four accused under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) along with provisions offences pertaining to criminal misconduct and corrupt and illegal means to gain pecuniary advantage.

Notably, in January 2020, Pradhan had moved the Gujarat High Court challenging his suspension and departmental inquiry charge sheet, primarily on grounds of procedural aspects followed in the investigation. The single-judge court in its order of August 2021 had observed that the charges are “serious in nature” and had dismissed the petitions. Pradhan has now challenged the dismissal before a two-judge division bench of the Gujarat High Court, which remains pending.

Pradhan said that the CBI had conducted searches at the residence of the four named as accused on December 6 and 7.