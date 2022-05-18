scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Schools to face more deduction of grant over poor results in Class 10, 12

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Tuesday announced that among decisions taken to improve the results and education of students include a penalty of Rs 100 per student deducted under the result-based grant policy that has been increased by Rs 200 per student, annually.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 18, 2022 6:20:36 am

The Gujarat government Tuesday increased the deduction in grant to grant-in-aid schools from Rs 100 per student to Rs 300 per student for poor results in Class 10 and 12.

The grant-in-aid policy of the state government introduced by the education department through a Government Resolution in August 2013 had linked it to performance of schools, which, however, was revised in 2015. Under the old policy, schools with less than 30 per cent result for Class 10 and 12 were issued grant with a deduction of Rs 100 per student.

As per the existing 2015 policy, grant-in-aid schools with less than 30 per cent result in either Class 10 or 12 were not eligible for any maintenance grant at all. Schools with 70 per cent and above results were eligible for 100 per cent grant.

Another decision announced by the education minister is to introduce additional teaching hours after school hours.
“There will be plans to educate students even on holidays for which rules are being framed’, the education minister stated in an official release.

