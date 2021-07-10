Schools for class 12 students, colleges In Gujarat to reopen from July 15

This will apply to over 6.82 lakh students who are enrolled in 8,333 government, grant-in-aid and private higher secondary schools.

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for class 12 students, and colleges from July 15 with 50 per cent capacity.

However, the classes will begin with parental consent where student attendance will be optional, the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided.

This will apply to over 6.82 lakh students who are enrolled in 8,333 government, grant-in-aid and private higher secondary schools. The decision will also cover 8.85 lakh students of 1,609 higher education institutes affiliated to universities along with 2.78 lakh students registered under different courses of engineering, pharmacy and polytechnic with 489 technical institutes in the state.

“Other classes will be opened in a phased manner, most likely after a week’s time after analysing the situation,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, told The Indian Express.

Education Minister Chudasama, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Additional Chief Secretary Home Pankaj Kumar, Principal Secretary of Education S J Haider, Chief Minister’s Secretary Ashwini Kumar and Education Secretary Vinod Rao were present at the core committee meeting.

However, with the state government recently allowing coaching and tuition classes to resume for classes 9-12, the schools are demanding to allow physical classes for those students..

“The government has allowed coaching classes for classes 9-12 where there are limited rooms and no strict implementation of Covid guidelines. Based on parents’ requests, we demand to start physical classes for students of classes 9-12 in schools,” said Bharat Gajipara, president of Gujarat Self-Financed School Management Federation. The federation has also submitted a request to the CM urging the same Friday.

A few schools have welcomed the move. “The government’s decision to begin in-person classes in schools for class 12 students is an encouraging sign of a gradual return to normalcy. We are ready to welcome students with the due consent of their parents and following Covid protocols,” Surender Sachdeva, Principal of DPS Bopal said.

The state government had re-opened secondary and higher secondary classes and colleges in January and February, this year. Following a brief period, these were soon closed after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.