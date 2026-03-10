Over 10 schools fined for flouting fee regulation norms, minister tells Assembly

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The state government has till date fined more than 10 schools for violating fee regulation rules, Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja said on Tuesday.
She was speaking during a discussion on a starred question raised by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Hemant Ahir in the Question Hour.
Ahir sought to know if the fine amount of Rs 2.50 lakh imposed on a Jamnagar-based School, P V Modi High School, was recovered or not. In reply, the minister said the amount has been recovered.
Later, during the discussion on the issue, Jadeja informed the House that Free Regulatory Committees (FRC) have been formed in the state since April 27, 2017. She added that all kinds of self-financed and grant-aided schools fall under the purview of these schools which are affiliated to boards like Gujarat state board, CBSE and ICSE.
Jadeja pointed out that the state government even takes anonymous complaints against schools seriously and takes strict action after inquiry.
Jadeja said that on first complaint, the school faces a fine of upto Rs 5 lakh. On a second complaint, she said, the school faces up to Rs 10 lakh fine. She added that in case of a third complaint, the school can face action such as cancellation of its recognition.
For the convenience of parents and transparency, Jadeja said, the entire system of fee regulation has been made online and the parents can get details of fees fixed for any school on the portal of FRC.
The FRCs are formed under the provisions of the Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram